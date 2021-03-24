Grounded ‘Mega Ship’ Blocking Suez Canal in Both Directions

A massive containership is reportedly aground and blocking almost all ship traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt. Ships can’t maneuver around the large containership, preventing all cargo from leaving or arriving. Several tugs have been on the scene for hours working to dislodge the ship, to no avail. Shipping agent GAC reported that the grounding occurred yesterday morning after the vessel suffered from a blackout while transiting. The ship is called the Ever Given, and the blackout seemingly occurred right after it began its transit of the waterway.

The ship was allegedly fifth in the northbound convoy, however, none of the vessels before it were affected. The 15 behind it were detained at anchorages and are still waiting for the Canal to be cleared. The southbound convoy was also blocked, according to GAC. The vessel is 400 meters long and boasts over 200,000 TEU capacity. The Ever Giver is traveling to Rotterdam from China.

