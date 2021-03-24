DARPA to test AI-controlled jets in live-fly dogfights after successful simulations

DARPA has come closer to launching AI fighter jets after recently testing two algorithms in successful two-on-one aerial combat situations. The military research agency’s algorithms tested how two different AI algorithms implemented in fighter jets would work as a team after experimenting with one-on-one fights. The battle consisted of two F-16s against a single enemy aircraft, with each fighter jet equipped with a short-range gun and missile.

DARPA stated that introducing multiple weapons and aircraft introduced new dynamics during the trials, which moved the agency one step closer to actually implementing the aircraft. DARPA is also assessing how much pilots trust the systems, installing sensors to measure psychological responses such as body movement. This will enable the agency to observe how often the pilot is looking outside of the window and compare it to how much time is spent on battle management tasks.

