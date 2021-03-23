Oil giant Shell discloses data breach linked to Accellion FTA vulnerability

Shell has disclosed a data breach affecting its stakeholders. The breach was a result of the Accellion FTA vulnerability, which was disclosed earlier this year, however, victim companies were not made public. Shell stated that an unknown threat actor was able to access various files during the intrusion, including those containing personal data and information from Shell companies and their stakeholders. Shell stated that impacted parties have been contacted.

Shell also disclosed that they had contacted law enforcement agencies and regulators to help handle the situation. According to the firm, its IT systems are seemingly uncompromised as the attacker was able to gain access to files through an isolated piece of infrastructure. The data breach is connected to the enterprise software Accellion’s File Transfer Appliance, which has been linked to a string of security incidents occurring from December to January.

