New Cybersecurity Programs to Protect US Energy

23 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

The United States is launching three new research programs designed to protect America’s critical energy infrastructure systems. The Department of Energy released information on the projects earlier this week, which will be spearheaded by the department’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response. The programs will aim to protect the US energy system from increasing cyber threats and physical hazards, according to the announcement.

The Department of Energy states that the programs will explore ways to protect infrastructure against geomagnetic and electromagnetic interference. The programs will also implement new research and talent pipelines to usher in the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. The departments hope that facing the threats head-on through using a proactive approach will mitigate the risks posed by cyberattacks, wildfires, climate change, and extreme weather.

