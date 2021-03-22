Second Canadian Is Tried in China on Spying Charges

Michael Kovrig was detained for more than two years in China on espionage charges and was tried in secret on Monday in a Chinese court. The former diplomat was tried in a court in Beijing and more than two dozen diplomats were barred from attending the trial. The diplomats were from a list of countries including the United States and Canada and were showing support for Kovrig. Journalists were barred from the courtroom as well.

Michael Spavor, another Canadian who was also detained in 2018 was tried days ago in a court in Dandong. Critics have said China is resorting to “hostage diplomacy” in acts that will likely intensify tensions between China and many countries. The detention of the two Canadians, Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor may be an effort to win the release of Meng Wanzhou. The United States is seeking the extradition of Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, on sweeping fraud charges. American officials denounced China’s decision to hold the trials on Monday.

