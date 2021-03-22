CopperStealer Malware Targets Facebook and Instagram Business Accounts

A new password and cookie stealer malware called CopperStealer has emerged, targeting accounts of tech giants such as Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook. According to researchers, the malware operators have hijacked the online accounts existing within these entities since 2019, later using them for criminal activities. The operation has gone unnoticed until recently.

The malware bears many similarities to a known Chinese variant called SilentFade. Therefore, it is unclear who is behind the CopperStealer malware but some indications point towards Chinese threat actors. Proofpoint recently released a report detailing the threat, stating that they discovered the malware to be capable of stealing passwords and cookies with a downloader function, as well as delivering additional malware after the stealing techniques were deployed.