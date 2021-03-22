China Punishes Microsoft’s LinkedIn Over Lax Censorship

LinkedIn is the only major American social networking site allowed to operate in China, but only operates after the service censors the posts made by its millions of users. The Microsoft-owned service is now facing criticism after not censoring enough. The site for professionals was rebuked by China’s internet regulator over failing to control policial content.

The regulator said objectionable political posts were circulating the site around a period of annual meeting of China’s lawmakers. Chinese officials are requiring LinkedIn to perform a self-evaluation and give a report to the Cyberspace Administration of China. The service aws also required to suspend new sign-ups for 30 days. Competition over technology has been a key issue between the United States and China and the LinkedIn China service has over 50million members, making it vulnerable to the tensions between the two countries.

