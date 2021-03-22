APT31 Fingered for Cyber-Attack on Finnish Parliament

On Thursday, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service announced that they had determined that the threat actor group APT31 was responsible for a cyber-espionage campaign that targeted the Finnish Parliament last fall. The APT group has links to the Chinese government, according to security companies Checkpoint and FireEye. The operation against the Finnish Parliament allegedly had the goal of intruding into IT systems, says the Security and Intelligence Service.

As a result of the attack, a number of parliamentary email accounts were compromised. Some accounts belonging to MPs were also impacted. On March 18, the National Bureau of Investigation announced that although the investigation had not concluded yet, the agency had found indications of possible perpetrators. The agency will not disclose any details about the suspected link to APT31 at this time. The motive of the attack is also still under investigation.

