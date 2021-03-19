News BriefsTechnology

Mom Charged in Deepfake Cheerleading Plot

19 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Raffaela Marie Spone, a 50-year-old mom from Pennsylvania, has been arrested after allegedly leveraging deepfake technology to target several of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals. The incident shows how dangerous deepfake technology is, as Spone used it to tarnish the girls’ reputations. Spone allegedly created deepfake videos that showed the girls drinking, smoking, and naked. The videos were then sent to the cheerleaders’ coach in an attempt to get them kicked off the team.

The altered content was allegedly pulled from the girls’ social media accounts. According to the Hilltown Township Police Department, Stone was previously under investigation after a minor reported being harassed via text message. Additional girls came forward, experiencing the same thing and part of the same cheerleading team, the Victory Vipers. Stone allegedly also sent the deepfake videos to the girls via text, along with horrific messages telling them to engage in self-harm. Police arrested Stone after discovering evidence on her phone linking her to the texts and images.

Read More: Mom Charged in Deepfake Cheerleading Plot

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Experts Explore the Need for a National Technology Strategy

March 19, 2021

Security Researcher Hides ZIP, MP3 Files Inside PNG Files on Twitter

March 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2