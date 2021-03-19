Global RiskNews Briefs

BBC journalist Aung Thura detained during Myanmar protests

19 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

A BBC reporter at the media outlet’s Burmese service has been detained in Myanmar as deadly clashes continue between security forces and protestors. According to witnesses, Aung Thura was taken away by men in plainclothes while reporting outside a court in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw. BBC has expressed that it is extremely concerned over the occurrence, calling on authorities to help locate Thura. Amid reports of torture while in detention, suspicious deaths, and other human rights violations, BBC believes Thura might be in danger.

Thura was taken away alongside another reporter, Than Htike Aung, who works for local news organization Mizzima. Mizzima recently had its operating license revoked by the government. The men who took the journalists arrived in an unmarked van around midday, demanding to see the men. BBC has been unable to get in contact with Aung Thura since. Thura is an accredited journalist with many years of reporting in Nay Pyi Taw.

Read More: BBC journalist Aung Thura detained during Myanmar protests

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Myanmar military extends martial law after bloodiest day since coup

March 16, 2021

Myanmar’s military accuses Suu Kyi of taking $600,000 and gold

March 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2