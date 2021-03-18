News BriefsTechnology

FDA Approves VA-Made 3D-Printed Hearing Device for South Carolina Veteran

18 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Veteran’s Affairs Department’s request to implement experimental technology, a 3D printed hearing device, in treatment for a 76-year-old veteran patient experiencing a rare form of hearing loss. The VA’s 3D printed device was created in collaboration with other entities and may help the patient regain some of his hearing loss. The move marks the first time the FDA granted compassionate use authorization to the VA.

The VA plans to continue to utilize its 3D printing network to address patient-specific medical needs that cannot be met by existing products or off-the-shelf products. The investigational audio device is not necessarily the first of its kind, but it does mark a significant advance for the VA in terms of patient care. According to the VA, 3D printing allows the department to individualize treatment in a new way.

Read More: FDA Approves VA-Made 3D-Printed Hearing Device for South Carolina Veteran

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Brazil health service in ‘worst crisis in its history’

March 17, 2021

177% increase: Hackers grabbed 21.3 million healthcare records in the second half of 2020

February 10, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2