FDA Approves VA-Made 3D-Printed Hearing Device for South Carolina Veteran

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Veteran’s Affairs Department’s request to implement experimental technology, a 3D printed hearing device, in treatment for a 76-year-old veteran patient experiencing a rare form of hearing loss. The VA’s 3D printed device was created in collaboration with other entities and may help the patient regain some of his hearing loss. The move marks the first time the FDA granted compassionate use authorization to the VA.

The VA plans to continue to utilize its 3D printing network to address patient-specific medical needs that cannot be met by existing products or off-the-shelf products. The investigational audio device is not necessarily the first of its kind, but it does mark a significant advance for the VA in terms of patient care. According to the VA, 3D printing allows the department to individualize treatment in a new way.

