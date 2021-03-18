China Plans to Ask U.S. to Roll Back Trump Policies in Alaska Meeting

Beijing allegedly plans to pressure the Biden administration to reverse many anti-China policies introduced during the Trump presidency. The two leaders are set to meet face to face this week for the first time since President Biden’s election. The meeting will occur in Alaska and offer both sides a chance to reset a previously tumultuous relationship. The countries represent the world’s two largest economies, which are battling over advantages in technology, military power, and trade.

US officials state that the Biden administration will likely do the same thing, raising concerns over Chinese actions such as its censorship, human rights violations, naval expansion in the South China Sea, cybersecurity incursions, and curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong. However, the two countries may also begin talking about issues related to climate change and global health. The two countries are entering into the meeting with little overlap when it comes to agendas, however, there is hope of mending the relationship post-Trump administration.

