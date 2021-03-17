Experts in technology and security have been highlighting a distinct need for ethics regulations to be put in place after the Defense Commission released its final artificial intelligence report. Former undersecretary of defense for policy Michele Flournoy called the National Security Commission on AI’s final report one of the most important since the 9/11 Commission just days after commissioners testified on the report.

Other experts applauded the report alongside Flournoy, however, many are concerned over legal limitations of government use of AI. According to critics, experts have been calling on the US government to establish legal guidelines on its use of artificial intelligence. Those calls have largely gone unanswered in the final report. Critics also maintain that although the US is a leader in technology as of right now, without the enforcement of standards and guidelines on AI’s usage, the country may become entangled in legal and public opinion difficulties and fall by the wayside. To stay on top of emerging technology, it is highly important to establish a code that maintains ethics and avoids human rights and consumer privacy violations.

Read More: Lawmakers, Experts, Industry Highlight Need for Ethics After Defense Commission Releases Final AI Report