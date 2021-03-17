CyberNews Briefs

Exchange Cyberattacks Escalate as Microsoft Rolls One-Click Fix

17 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

According to researchers, a slew of dangerous attacks against Microsoft Exchange Serves are accelerating following the public disclosure of the ProxyLogon security bugs group. The incident may also be motivated by public proof of concepts that have emerged, giving attackers a step-by-step guide to exploiting the ProxyLogon flaw. The entire circumstance has been fueled by a frenzy of cyber activity, with both sides trying to keep up.

Due to the influx in attacks, Microsoft has issued a one-click mitigation and remediation tool. According to researchers, APT groups were the first entity to begin exploiting the vulnerability and targeted Exchange servers, however, the public proof of concepts means that less sophisticated cybercriminals were able to begin leveraging the bug.

