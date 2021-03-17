China Appears to Block Popular Encrypted Messaging App Signal

In China this week, a popular messaging app called Signal became unusable, according to local media. The move to stifle one of the most widely used encrypted messaging apps represented China’s campaign to block public and private discourse in China. Many other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Clubhouse have already been blocked from the country. Signal was one of the last platforms in which Chinese users could send and receive encrypted messages without a virtual private network (VPN).

Signal users in mainland China reported issues using the platform starting on Monday evening. Others reported problems with registration, which is another common censorship practice that Clubhouse users witnessed last month as part of China’s crackdown on communication. The issues halted registration and network blocks, according to local sources. The Cyberspace Administration of China has not commented on the incident.

