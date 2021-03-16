Myanmar military extends martial law after bloodiest day since coup
Myanmar’s military has enacted martial law across more districts around the country and extended them in others following more bloody protests over the weekend. 50 protestors died in Myanmar when troops opened fire on demonstrations Sunday in Yangon. Protestors are currently demanding the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Kyi, who has been detained and facing house arrest. Kyi heads the National League for Democracy, which had a landslide victory in elections last November. The coup occurred when military forces disputed the results and overthrew the current leadership, many of whom are currently detained.
No proof of voter fraud has arisen since the coup, which occurred on February 1. Kyi will face a slew of charges, all of which have been disputed by her supporters as fabricated. Kyi was due to appear in court on Monday, however, the virtual hearing was allegedly adjourned due to internet problems. The military has declared martial law in two districts of Yangon after Chinese businesses were attacked. Martial law has since been extended to other areas of Yangon and Mandalay.
