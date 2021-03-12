Global RiskNews Briefs

Maharashtra: Nagpur becomes first major Indian city to return to lockdown

12 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

In western India, Nagpur is the first major city in India to return to full lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases. This lockdown begins on March 15 and will last a week, extending to other areas of the district as well. Nagpur is located in Maharashtra state, which has always been considered a Covid-19 hotspot. 

India has had more than 11 million cases and 157,000 deaths due to Covid so far. In recent months, there has been a decline in cases and deaths across the country, but six states are reporting new surges. Another district in Maharashtra, Amaravati, was put in lockdown for a week in February. Scientists fear the new variants could be causing the spike in cases, but the fatigue of following protocol for citizens could also be the reason.

Read more: Maharashtra: Nagpur becomes first major Indian city to return to lockdown

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

More European nations pause AstraZeneca vaccine use as blood clot reports investigated

March 12, 2021

E.U. Exports Millions of Covid Vaccine Doses Despite Supply Crunch at Home

March 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2