The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused by military leaders of illegally accepting $600,000 and gold. This is the strongest allegation the military has made against Ms Suu Kyi after taking control of the country on February 1. The military did not provide any evidence for the accusation.

Since the coup, rights group Amnesty has accused the military of going on a “killing spree” and using battlefield weapons on unarmed protestors. The killings have been referred to as crimes against humanity. Seven more people were killed on Thursday and the death toll of the protests is more than 60. In taking control of the country, President Win Myint and several cabinet members are also being accused of corruption by the Brigadier General, and the military is claiming the election that saw Ms Suu Kyi win was fraudulent. Ms Suu Kyi has been held in an undisclosed location for the past five weeks facing several charges as military control of Myanmar continues.

Read more:Myanmar’s military accuses Suu Kyi of taking $600,000 and gold