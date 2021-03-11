Facebook asks judge to throw out FTC anti-trust lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission and 45 other states sued Facebook for alleged anti-competitive behavior in December and Facebook has asked a US judge to dismiss these antitrust charges. The lawsuit supports the breaking up of the company and Facebook described the charges as “nonsensical” on Wednesday. The FTC has until April 7 to respond.

Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp after purchasing Instagram for $1bn in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19bn in 2014. The FTC claims these purchases were made to “eliminate threats to its monopoly.” If the social network is required to break-up, this would be a landmark decision against Big Tech. Other big tech companies are facing antitrust lawsuits, Google has also been hit with a lawsuit over a monopoly over search results and online advertising.

