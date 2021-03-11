News BriefsTechnology

Facebook asks judge to throw out FTC anti-trust lawsuit

11 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

The Federal Trade Commission and 45 other states sued Facebook for alleged anti-competitive behavior in December and Facebook has asked a US judge to dismiss these antitrust charges. The lawsuit supports the breaking up of the company and Facebook described the charges as “nonsensical” on Wednesday. The FTC has until April 7 to respond. 

Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp after purchasing Instagram for $1bn in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19bn in 2014. The FTC claims these purchases were made to “eliminate threats to its monopoly.” If the social network is required to break-up, this would be a landmark decision against Big Tech. Other big tech companies are facing antitrust lawsuits, Google has also been hit with a lawsuit over a monopoly over search results and online advertising.

Read more: Facebook asks judge to throw out FTC anti-trust lawsuit

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Mark Zuckerberg says realistic avatars are Facebook’s next big VR bet

March 9, 2021

Facebook Hashtag Purge Fails To Stop Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories Spreading

February 24, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2