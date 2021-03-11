Global RiskNews Briefs

E.U. Exports Millions of Covid Vaccine Doses Despite Supply Crunch at Home

11 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

Over the past several weeks, the European Union has exported 34 million coronavirus vaccines to dozens of countries. The E.U. is facing vaccine shortages at home despite continuing to export the vaccines, and its vaccine rollout is trailing behind the United States, Britain and Israel. The E.U. had been criticized after refusing a small shipment to Australia last week, but the export numbers show the E.U. is far from being protectionist. 

6.5 percent of people in the E.U. have been vaccinated while nearly 58 percent of Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The European Commision has debated releasing the export data after suffering a political blow from the slow rollout. The bloc was weeks behind in sealing deals with pharmaceutical firms last year, but did secure a large portfolio of vaccines. The supply shocks began once rollout started in December, and the second quarter is expected to see an increased supply.

Read more:E.U. Exports Millions of Covid Vaccine Doses Despite Supply Crunch at Home

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Covid wave intensifies in Central Europe

March 10, 2021

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma test positive for Covid-19

March 9, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2