Second death of official from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party raises fears of Myanmar military detention

According to a watchdog group, an official from ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party has died in military custody amid allegations of torture. The marks the second death of a political figure from Kyi’s party at the hands of junta forces this week, causing concerns over the condition and treatment of detainees. Since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, junta forces have stifled dissent, arrested government officials, protestors, journalists, civil servants, and NGO workers. Military forces have also been criticized for their use of excessive force against protestors, such as firing live bullets into crowds and killing three young men.

According to local media, many people have been abducted in nighttime raids, leaving families and loved ones to fear for their safety. Human Rights Watch statistics suggest that people who forcibly disappear are far more likely to be subjected to ill-treatment or torture. The man in question is National League for Democracy member Zaw Myat Lynn. Lynn was arrested in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

