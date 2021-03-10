Covid wave intensifies in Central Europe

In Central Europe, the Covid-19 pandemic has progressed in several countries that are now struggling to cope with high numbers of cases and overcrowding at hospitals. In the Czech Republic, the number of patients in intensive care has reached a new high, prompting the country to send its first patient abroad for treatment in Poland. Hungary’s number of cases in the current wave has passed its previous high that occurred in December. Most non-essential businesses, schools, and services were closed on Monday due to the rising number of infections.