News BriefsTechnology

Mark Zuckerberg says realistic avatars are Facebook’s next big VR bet

09 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

According to CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Facebook is capitalizing on new, cutting-edge technology to develop virtual reality headsets that capture users’ facial expressions for more realistic avatars. During a podcast, Zuckerburg explained how Facebook was ready to harness the next decade of virtual and augmented reality, including future Oculus VR devices. Zuckerburg expressed his excitement over eye tracking and face tracking to animate characters.

According to the Facebook CEO, hardware challenges are the biggest obstacle in avatar building when it comes to virtual reality. The issue boils down to how tech innovators can pack more sensors into the device without making it bulkier or heavier. What Zuckerburg is aiming for in this endeavor is an experience where users can make authentic eye contact with another character and have real expressions that get reflected on your avatar.

Read More: Mark Zuckerberg says realistic avatars are Facebook’s next big VR bet

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

GSA Joins Cryptocurrency Craze With First-Ever Bitcoin Auction

March 9, 2021

New Report States Apple Will Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022 and AR Glasses by 2025

March 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2