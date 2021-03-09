Mark Zuckerberg says realistic avatars are Facebook’s next big VR bet

According to CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Facebook is capitalizing on new, cutting-edge technology to develop virtual reality headsets that capture users’ facial expressions for more realistic avatars. During a podcast, Zuckerburg explained how Facebook was ready to harness the next decade of virtual and augmented reality, including future Oculus VR devices. Zuckerburg expressed his excitement over eye tracking and face tracking to animate characters.

According to the Facebook CEO, hardware challenges are the biggest obstacle in avatar building when it comes to virtual reality. The issue boils down to how tech innovators can pack more sensors into the device without making it bulkier or heavier. What Zuckerburg is aiming for in this endeavor is an experience where users can make authentic eye contact with another character and have real expressions that get reflected on your avatar.

