U.N. condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan

At least 12 people have been killed on the border of Pakistan and Iran, according to a statement made by the UN on Friday. The border is located in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, where Iranian security forces and Revolutionary guards have allegedly used lethal force against fuel couriers from ethnic minorities. Iran is currently investigating an incident in which two Iranians were shot dead at the location. Islamabad has handed over the body of one of the victims, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The border shootings of people carrying fuel has lead to widespread protests in cities such as Saravan, Zahedan, and the province of Sistan-Baluchistan. The series of violent events and unrest began on February 22 and might have claimed as many as 54 victims to date. A UN human rights spokesman stated in a news briefing that the shootings occurred after a two-day standoff between Revolutionary Gaurd corps and fuel couriers after Iranian forces blocked the road into the city of Saravan.

