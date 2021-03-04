US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress

According to Capitol police, there has been an active threat to the US Capitol from a militia group. The law enforcement group stated that security has been ramped up at the location in response to the plot. According to a statement made on Thursday, the force is prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress after intelligence sources reportedly located a series of threats made by a potentially dangerous group.

The House of Representatives decided to cancel Thursday’s session after being notified of the threat. The Senate still plans to go ahead with planned talks to debate President Biden’s proposed relief bill. Local, state, and federal law enforcement forces are working together to ensure that the US’s political infrastructure is safe, according to the recent statement. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, no further details were provided. However, the recent news bears resemblance to an incident in January when a pro-Trump mob stormed and breached the US Capitol building while elected officials were inside.