Three female journalists killed by gunmen in Afghanistan in latest wave of violence

On Tuesday, three female media workers were killed in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to official reports from the Afghani government. This marks the latest incident in a wave of killings that is spreading fear among journalists and professional workers within the country. The three women were recent high school graduates between the ages of 18 and 20. All three women worked in the dubbing department of local broadcaster Enikas TV. The women were allegedly killed on their way home from work, with witnesses stating that they saw gunmen shoot the three women in the head before fleeing.

A fourth woman was injured in the incident, according to a hospital spokesman. She is currently fighting for her life and is in critical condition. According to provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat, a suspect has been arrested. Law enforcement has found that he had ties to the insurgent terrorist group the Taliban. The Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack. Earlier this month, a wave of shootings and small bombs in Afghanistan have targeted journalists, civil workers, and government employees.