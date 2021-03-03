Dairy giant Lactalis revealed last week that it was the victim of a cyberattack, however, it maintains that there is no evidence of a data breach. A malicious third party allegedly breached the French company’s computer network, however, the organization was able to take immediate and appropriate action to contain the attack, including taking public resources offline. Authorities are working alongside Lactalis to investigate the incident.

The attack may have been a ransomware attack that potentially stole sensitive files, however, the company has not released specific details about the incident other than that data was seemingly left untouched. Lactalis is one of the largest dairy product groups in the world and is one of the latest to suffer from a cybersecurity incident in which public resources were affected.

Read More: Dairy Giant Lactalis Targeted by Hackers