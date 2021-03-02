Universal Health Services Suffered $67 Million Loss Due to Ransomware Attack

Last fall, a ransomware attack against Universal Health Services cost the organization $67 million in pre-tax losses, according to an earnings report released earlier this week. The report highlights the fact that the attack disrupted normal operations, causing UHS staff to divert ambulance traffic and reschedule nonessential surgical procedures at acute care hospitals, all contributing to the massive financial loss. The UHS also had to suspect user access to information technology applications during the attack and while IT forces were repairing systems.

However, despite being hit with ransomware, no evidence of unauthorized access or misuse of patient data was identified. The UHS also pinpointed having to redirect traffic to competitor facilities as a major source of loss. Repairing the information technology systems also caused a significant labor expense, according to the organization. Certain administrative functions had to be delayed as late as December.

