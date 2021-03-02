France approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used widely across the UK, however, several EU countries made similar choices to France in limiting distribution to the elderly, including Germany. The EU drugs regulator has approved it for all adults, however, each member country may create its own distribution policy and dictate who may receive the vaccine first. Canada’s immunization commission stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be distributed to the elderly, claiming that clinical trial data for the age group was too limited.