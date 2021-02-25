CyberNews Briefs

New APT Group Targets Airline Industry & Immigration

25 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

According to researchers at Malwarebytes,  a new APT group has been discovered. The group has been named LazyScript and bears some similarities to other known Middle Eastern threat groups, however, due to techniques and tools used, Malwarebytes has designated them to be a distinct operation separate from other known groups. The group is allegedly attacking the transportation and immigration industries.

According to a recent report released by Malwarebytes, the group targeted the International Air Transport Association as well as multiple airlines. They also allegedly targeted individuals seeking to emigrate to Canada on government job-related programs. Tracking conducted by Malwarebytes shows that the group has been in operation since at least 2018, launching phishing attacks at targets. It seems as though the threat actor also continuously updates malware tool sets and infrastructure to conduct more sophisticated attacks.

