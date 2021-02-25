Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack, says Italy’s foreign ministry

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry, the country’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in Goma. The ambassador, Luca Attanasio, died while traveling in a UN convoy in the eastern part of the country when the convoy was attacked by unknown forces. An Italian soldier named Vittorio Lacovacci also died in the incident. Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has put out a statement expressing his condolences to the families of the two men.

The World Food Programme (WFP) also released a statement reporting that one of its drivers was killed in the attack. Others in the UN convoy sustained injuries, however, there were no further casualties according to the UN. The WFP wrote that a delegation was visiting one of the WFP’s school feeding programs in Rutshuru when they came under attack. The road had been previously designated to be safe for travel without a security team. There is a heavy UN peacekeeping presence in the region and UN convoys need a security clearance to travel outside of Goma.