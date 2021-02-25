News BriefsTechnology

Army Outfits Paratroopers with Wearables to Gauge Stress

25 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

A new US military initiative has Alaska-based Army paratroopers sporting wearables that collect biometric data. The program aims to detect soldiers’ stress levels and how they operate in extreme environments and high pressure. The project is in collaboration with the University of Queensland, according to a recent press release. A human performance company called WHOOP created the devices.

This marks the first study to collect biometric data and performance data from soldiers on a 24/7 hour basis over a six-month period. The study will likely provide valuable insight into how soldiers manage stress and will provide accurate readings while the men and women are experiencing high octane activities. The program includes 1,000 participants, all members of the Spartan Brigade, the team of Army paratroopers that conduct airborne activities throughout the Arctic and Pacific theaters.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

