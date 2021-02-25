A new US military initiative has Alaska-based Army paratroopers sporting wearables that collect biometric data. The program aims to detect soldiers’ stress levels and how they operate in extreme environments and high pressure. The project is in collaboration with the University of Queensland, according to a recent press release. A human performance company called WHOOP created the devices.

This marks the first study to collect biometric data and performance data from soldiers on a 24/7 hour basis over a six-month period. The study will likely provide valuable insight into how soldiers manage stress and will provide accurate readings while the men and women are experiencing high octane activities. The program includes 1,000 participants, all members of the Spartan Brigade, the team of Army paratroopers that conduct airborne activities throughout the Arctic and Pacific theaters.

Read More: Army Outfits Paratroopers with Wearables to Gauge Stress