Major Finnish IT provider TietoEVRY has been hit with a ransomware attack that has forced some services offline. The attacks have disrupted company operations while it is attempting to mitigate any further risks and ensure that all systems are restored. The ransomware attack created technical problems with several services that the IT provider offers to 25 different customers.

The company is currently investigating the incident. TietoEVRY has turned off all unspecified services and infrastructure as a preventative measure until all data is recovered and all systems are rebooted. According to Geir Remman, communications director for the IT provider, it does not seem as though any critical or personal data has been accessed or stolen by the attackers.

Read More: Finnish IT Giant Hit with Ransomware Cyberattack