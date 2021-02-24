Facebook Hashtag Purge Fails To Stop Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories Spreading

Facebook has pledged to use artificial technology and human moderators in order to crack down on harmful hashtags related to misinformation campaigns perpetrated by the likes of conspiracy groups such as QAnon. However, Facebook has been struggling to actually implement this policy. Facebook allegedly had to block a hashtag from its social media platform after being made aware of the issue by Forbes, rather than have detected it themselves and mitigate the risks immediately.

According to Forbes, #DarktoLight was trending on Facebook, with over 30,000 posts before it was taken down. The majority of the posts were QAnon content suggesting that a ring of the super-rich and powerful individuals were controlling the masses through technology such as microchips in vaccines and abusing children. After being alerted of the trend, Facebook also deleted the majority of posts associated with it. Facebook has also removed hashtags such as #greatawakening, #trusttheplan, #digitalsoldier, and several others.

