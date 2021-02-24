Bombardier, a Canadian airplane manufacturer, has disclosed that they have suffered from a security breach in which some of its data was subsequently leaked on a dark web portal. The company claims to have been hit by the Clop ransomware gang. The company gave a press release in which they stated that the attackers were able to breach its systems by exploiting a vulnerability affecting a third-party file transfer application, which was isolated from the main network.

The company did not specifically name which third party service was exploited by the attackers, however, researchers point to Accellion FTA. Two days ago, Accellion stated that 300 of its customers running FTA servers suffered from a cyberattack, conceding that data was stolen from roughly 25. The attackers tried to extort the hacked companies, asking for ransomware payments or threatening to leak sensitive data. According to FireEye researchers, some FTA customers’ information begun to pop up on a leak site hosted on the dark web and allegedly run by the Clop ransomware gang.

Read More: Airplane maker Bombardier data posted on ransomware leak site following FTA hack