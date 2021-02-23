Pentagon Pursues 5G Applications for Space

The US military is seeking to expand 5G networking capabilities into space, according to a new Pentagon solicitation. According to the agency, Space Force officials intend to tap into newly emerging 5G technologies to support space data transport throughout space. The Air Force published a joint solicitation last Thursday regarding the matter.

Experiments may include using 5G to reimagine warehouse logistics, health care delivery, and other future-focused applications that are already being implemented on multiple military bases. Pentagon sources confirmed that they are already moving on adapting 5G radio access networks to support space communications. Topic areas include network slicing orchestration, trustworthy autonomous networks, multitenant edge computing, and others.

