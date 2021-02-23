Oil spill leads Israel to close beaches as it faces one of its ‘most severe ecological disasters’

The source of a suspected oil spill is trying to be located by Israeli authorities. The oil spill has been described as one of the worst ecological disasters to hit the country. The spill has threatened wildlife, forced beaches to close and prompted a large-scale cleanup. Tar began washing up on the country’s Mediterranean coast last week and government accounts show birds and turtles covered in tar and oil. Israel’s Ministry of Interior urged people to stay away from the country’s beaches on Sunday.

The Nature and Parks Authority said it will take a long time to make the marine area safe, and has created a registration center for volunteers. The tar continues to wash up on the country’s beaches, prompting worries that the spill has not yet been contained. 170 kilometers or the 190 kilometers of Israeli beach has been hit by this disaster. Authorities are investigating the source of the oil spill.

