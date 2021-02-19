Kia Motors Hit With $20M Ransomware Attack

Kia Motors of America has publicly acknowledged that they are experiencing an extended system outage, however, the notorious ransomware gang DoppelPaymer has claimed it is behind the mayhem. The threat actor group claims to have successfully attacked Kia Motors in a ransomware operation, stating that they have the company’s files in their possession and are seeking a $20 million ransom demand. However, this ransom request is different. The payment will grant Kia a decryptor, however, the group will not guarantee that sensitive data bits will not be leaked.

The ransom note produced by DoppaelPaymer appears to claim the attack was on Hyundai Motor America, Kia Motor’s parent company. The threat actor group has given Kia Motors three weeks to pay up, warning that a delay in payment could result in an increase in demands. The outage has affected Kia mobile apps such as Kia Access with UVO Link, UVP eServices, and Kia Connect. Self-help portals and customer support have also been impacted by the alleged attack.