Masslogger Swipes Microsoft Outlook, Google Chrome Credentials

18 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

According to researchers, Cybercriminals are targeting Windows users with a new and improved variant of the Masslogger Trojan. The malicious software is spyware that is designed to steal credentials from popular applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Google Chrome, and other messenger accounts. Researchers allegedly uncovered the campaign in mid-January, finding that it targeted users in Italy, Latvia, and Turkey.

The Masslogger is able to avoid detection by disguising its malicious RAR files as Compiled HTML files. Masslogger is able to better avoid detection now, which would otherwise be one of its biggest downfalls as the RAR file extension is easy to spot. Masslogger has been in development and circulation for almost a year now, according to researchers. It has been sold on underground forums and can be used by any malicious actor looking to steal credentials.

OODA Analyst

