DARPA, Linux Foundation Partner to Advance 5G

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is partnering with the Linux Foundation, a major technology consortium, to foster open-source software development collaboration. DARPA seeks to advance emerging technologies alongside many of its federal counterparts. This includes cutting-edge tech such as 5G, according to Wednesday’s press release. The Linux Foundation signed a cooperative research agreement with DARPA to promote more collaboration between the government and the private sector.

DARPA’s Open Programmable Secure 5G effort will be the first project included under the agreement, according to the press release. Linux Foundation’s head of ecosystems, Mike Woster, claims that talks with DARPA began a year ago when the DARPA 5G program was announced and published last January. In addition to 5G, the team will address IoT security and edge technologies.

