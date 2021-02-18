Cyber attacks hit two French hospitals in one week

Two French hospitals have been hit by ransomware attacks in less than a week, forcing the healthcare locations to transfer patients to other facilities. According to local media, the attacks did not impact the hospitals’ ability to care for Covid-19 patients or virus vaccinations. The Villefranche-sur-Saône hospitals complex was one of two hospitals that suffered an attack this week. The eastern healthcare hub announced that they had been targeted by threat actors on Monday.

The attack consisted of the crypto-virus Ryuk ransomware, which had a strong impact on three locations of the North-West Hospital, according to a statement. The three locations affected include the Villefranche, Tarare, and Trévoux sites. Each hospital is focusing on setting up limited procedures in order to effectively transfer patient information to other hospitals.

