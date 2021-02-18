500 vehicles in flames after fuel tanker explodes on Afghanistan-Iran border

In Afghanistan, more than 500 vehicles on the Iranian border went up in flames after a fuel tanker located at the site exploded, according to local officials. The fire was located at the customs office in Islam Qala, in the western province of Herat. Photos and video footage show tall flames and massive black smoke plumes. At least 17 have been injured and are being treated at medical facilities, including the Herat Regional Hospital. There is no updated information available regarding casualties.

Cars allegedly got stuck in the blaze, one witness told local media outlets. Herat officials sought help from Iran, as the Afghan side was ill-prepared for the disaster and lacked the necessary resources to put out such a big fire. Iran will dispatch relief and rescue teams to the site to assist in emergency response efforts, as requested by Afghan officials. The blaze did not affect Iranian customs, according to Omid Jahankhah, the supervisor of customs offices in the Razavi Khorasan province of Iran.

