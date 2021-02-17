CyberNews Briefs

Unpatched Android App with 1 Billion Downloads Threatens Spying, Malware

17 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

According to new research, the SHAREit application opens up Android users to malware and spyware. The app allows for remote attackers to execute malicious code through three vulnerabilities that remain unpatched. The app’s developers were allegedly informed of the flaws three months ago, and the lack of a fix represents clear cybersecurity failures. The application has more than 1 billion downloads and lets attackers hijack app features to launch man in the disk attacks on people’s devices.

Trend Micro released their report on the vulnerabilities earlier this week after waiting three months for a patch. The application allows Android users to share files between devices. Trend Micro also allegedly informed Google of the app’s security risks. Trend Micro’s decision to publish its analysis without a patch in effect was based on the high-risk customers of SHAREit are facing.

