UN to question UAE about Dubai ruler’s daughter

The United Nations plans to raise the issue of the alleged detention of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler, with the United Arab Emirates. Princess Latifa has accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai for three years via a series of troubling videos shared with news outlet BBC. The videos show Latifa in deep distress, according to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The footage prompted global calls for a UN investigation into the matter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the UK government was concerned over the matter and is eagerly awaiting the results of the United Nations investigation. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will inquire about Princess Latifa to the UAE. Princess Latifa claims to have attempted to flee the city in 2018, causing her father to hold her hostage. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention is currently analyzing the videos and may launch a subsequent investigation.