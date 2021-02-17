CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft Pulls Bad Windows Update After Patch Tuesday Headaches

17 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Microsoft is releasing a new servicing stack update after last week’s Patch Tuesday created a slew of problems for Windows users. Microsoft has removed the latest set of updates and released a new Patch Tuesday install that fixes the initial issue and installs Windows updates. The defective update released last week applied to Windows 10 users and Windows Server 2016 users. Microsoft released a statement last Friday detailing the next steps after withdrawing last week’s updates, including the release of the new stack, KB5001078.

The issue in the last Patch Tuesday release was frozen installations that were a result of erroneous servicing. Users experienced issues with the installation halting at 24%. Windows users reported the issue to Microsoft and will now be required to uninstall the last stack update before seeking to install this one.

