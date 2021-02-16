News BriefsTechnology

JAIC Seeks Test and Evaluation Services for Artificial Intelligence

16 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is seeking support for artificial intelligence testing and evaluation services. The program supports the goals of the Defense Department and the US government in achieving an upper hand in harnessing cutting-edge technology at the start of the new decade. The JAIC released the request for proposal on February 11. The JAIC will award multiple blanket purchase agreements for the AI testing services.

The contracts will likely total almost $249 million, according to the RFP, and will be awarded through the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island. The data readiness assessments will help the Defense Department connect with industry partners armed with services facilitating AI adoption. According to the JAIC’s testing and evaluation chief, data readiness has been one of the DoD’s biggest obstacles when it comes to the AI industry.

Read More: JAIC Seeks Test and Evaluation Services for Artificial Intelligence

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Lawmakers Want the U.S. to Enable Increased Use of IoT Devices

February 15, 2021

Treasury Bureau to Outfit Onsite Employees with Contact-Tracing Wearables

February 12, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2