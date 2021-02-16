JAIC Seeks Test and Evaluation Services for Artificial Intelligence

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is seeking support for artificial intelligence testing and evaluation services. The program supports the goals of the Defense Department and the US government in achieving an upper hand in harnessing cutting-edge technology at the start of the new decade. The JAIC released the request for proposal on February 11. The JAIC will award multiple blanket purchase agreements for the AI testing services.

The contracts will likely total almost $249 million, according to the RFP, and will be awarded through the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island. The data readiness assessments will help the Defense Department connect with industry partners armed with services facilitating AI adoption. According to the JAIC’s testing and evaluation chief, data readiness has been one of the DoD’s biggest obstacles when it comes to the AI industry.

