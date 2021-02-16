CyberNews Briefs

1000+ Hackers Worked on SolarWinds Campaign, Microsoft Says

16 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

The SolarWinds hack may have included 1,000 Russian state-backed operatives, according to new information released by Microsoft president Brad Smith. Smith gave an interview over the weekend in which he argued that the SolarWinds breach was the largest and most sophisticated cyberattack to date. Smith added that 4,000 lines of Orion update code were rewritten to help the hackers achieve their end goal, requiring a lot of manpower.

Smith stated that, at Microsoft, more than 1,000 engineers worked on the cyberattacks and mitigating the subsequent risks the tech giant faced after being targeted by the Russian hackers. This led Smith to believe that the number of attackers behind the incident was much larger than previously thought. Smith also claimed that despite the potentially large number of adversaries, the attackers have an asymmetric advantage in avoiding detection.

Read More: 1000+ Hackers Worked on SolarWinds Campaign, Microsoft Says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Many SolarWinds Customers Failed to Secure Systems Following Hack

February 16, 2021

US Court system demands massive changes to court documents after SolarWinds hack

February 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2