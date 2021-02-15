CyberNews Briefs

Police Reportedly Arrest Egregor Ransomware Members

15 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Several members of the Egregor ransomware group have allegedly been apprehended by French and Ukrainian police as part of a serious crackdown on cyber criminals. The suspects were traced through Blockchain analysis after victims of the ransomware conceded to ransom demands and paid the exporters in Bitcoin, according to France Inter. The Ukrainian cybercriminals allegedly provided financial and logistical support to the Egregor group.

France’s busiest court, the Paris Tribunal de Grande Instance, opened an investigation into the hacking group last fall after multiple French organizations were targeted by the threat actors, including Ubisoft, Gefco, and the newspaper Ouest France. According to French media, just days ago the Dax-Côte d’Argent Hospital in southwestern France was hit by the Egregor ransomware and taken offline.

