Lawmakers Want the U.S. to Enable Increased Use of IoT Devices

House lawmakers on Thursday introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to require the Federal Communications Commission to capture and maintain data on the growing use of 5G enabled devices. The solicitation also looks to determine the amount of electromagnetic spectrum needed to support future demands. The legislation was introduced by Representatives Suzan DelBene and John Katko and is called the Internet of Things Readiness Act.

The bill marks a deliberate push for the US to stay on top of emerging technology needs in what’s anticipated to be a boom in the adoption of traffic and weather monitoring sensors, smart vehicles and appliances, wearables, and other new cutting edge IoT devices that rely on robust spectrum capacity.

