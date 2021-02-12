News BriefsTechnology

Treasury Bureau to Outfit Onsite Employees with Contact-Tracing Wearables

12 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, under the Treasury Department, is set to introduce 4G supported social distancing wearables to implement a stronger contact tracing program that was launched recently. The devices are able to pinpoint possibly high-risk interactions, helping the agency to shut down an outbreak as quickly as possible if one were to occur. Some in-office employees will receive the devices, which clip onto belts, shirts, or lanyards. Essentially, the tools capture the proximities and time spent between users.

When employees are less than six feet apart, the wearable tools provide real-time audible and visual alerts and can notify management about who violated protocol, and at what time. The solutions will be distributed to employees at the East and West Currency facilities via a contract the agency awarded to the commercial vendor Triax Technologies, according to a notice released by the Treasury on Tuesday.

Read More: Treasury Bureau to Outfit Onsite Employees with Contact-Tracing Wearables

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

A Cloud-Connected, AI-Enabling Commercial Computer is Heading to the International Space Station

February 11, 2021

Tianwen-1, China’s mission to Mars, has entered orbit

February 10, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2